There is no doubt that to stand in the highest level mixed martial arts (MMA) octagon in the world you need to be made of different stuff. Well, to be an even more champion. Videos of Khabib Nurmagomedov have been seen training with bears as a child and now, champion Dricus Du Plessis has gone one step further.

The South African, who holds the middleweight belt (185 pounds or 83.9 kilos), is already thinking about his next clash against Sean Strickland at UFC 312. However, he shows us a unpublished preparation. Du Plessis published images on his personal Instagram account of him capturing a shark in Oyster Bay, South Africa. “I brought some new training partners to camp, this one didn’t make the cut,” the middleweight monarch joked.

Dricus Du Plessis is one of those underrated champions. In fact, in his rise to the title he was almost always a loser in betting. Despite everything, he knew how to reach the top. Finished at Robert Whittakerone of the ‘coconuts’ of the division and obtained his ticket to contest the belt. Thanks to this he faced the champion, Sean Strickland at that time, and after a fair fight he ended up with his arm raised. For his first defense came one of the dangerous ones, the former champion Israel Adesanya. After another tough fight, he was able to submit him and take the victory.

Now he puts his belt on the line again at UFC 312 in Sydney, Australia. On this same card, Aleksandre Topuria, brother of the featherweight champion, will be making his debut against Cody Haddon. Du Plessis will have an old acquaintance in front of him, Strickland. For many, the American should have been the winner of the first fight, so this rematch is one of the most anticipated by the fans, and that can solidify the South African as champion.