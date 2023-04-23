Saturday, April 22, 2023



| Updated 04/23/2023 1:21 p.m.

‘Optimization of training for a superior physical-military preparation’ is the title of Beltrán Cáceres’ doctoral thesis, which was born as a joint project of the Center for Research in High Performance Sports (CIARD) of the UCAM and the School of Marine Infantry General Albacete y Fuster (EIMGAF) of Cartagena. Sixty soldiers, accompanied by Captain Pablo Martínez de Baños, head of the Non-commissioned Officers Scale Course, attended an intensive day of theoretical and practical work this week, in which they have seen first-hand the possibilities offered by the university world. to enhance their training, with the aim of improving the physical performance of soldiers and preventing injuries.

This type of collaboration between the Armed Forces and the university world is not common in Spain and opens the door to future very interesting studies for both parties and for society as a whole. Estrella Núñez, UCAM Vice Chancellor for Research, welcomed the soldiers, accompanied by Pedro Emilio Alcaraz, CIARD director.

During the day, the EIMGAF students received some guidelines on nutrition and later carried out a series of tests that will be repeated throughout the investigation to determine the evolution of the results and verify the effective improvement of the physical condition of the soldiers.

The university of sport



Quality research is one of the pillars of UCAM, applied to the needs of society. This research from its Faculty of Sports is an example, with the students of the Degree in Physical Activity and Sports Sciences being able to collaborate in the projects of the five research groups of this title, a good part of them of an international nature.

Likewise, world elite athletes periodically pass through its High Performance Research Center to get ready for their major competitions.