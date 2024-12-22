













































































The meeting VfL Bochum – Heidenheim of the Bundesliga, which is played at rewirpowerSTADION at 3:30 p.m. can be seen live through

DAZN

and follow the latest news through the website LaVanguardia.

VfL Bochum – Heidenheim

Classification and statistics between VfL Bochum – Heidenheim

VfL Bochum comes into the match after having faced each other the day before



Union Berlin



while Heidenheim played their last Bundesliga match against



Stuttgart



. He VfL Bochum currently occupies the position number 18 of the Bundesliga with 6 points, while their rival,

Heidenheimoccupies the place 16 with 10 points.

The La Vanguardia website will also offer all the news of the clash live minute by minute after the referee's initial whistle.