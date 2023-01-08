There is no truce in Spanish politics, not even in the condemnation of the assault on the buildings of the Three Powers of the Brazilian State carried out by the followers of the far-right ex-president of the country Jair Bolsonaro. The violent raid on constitutional legality after the verdict of the polls that has returned Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva to power tonight has aroused the almost unanimous disapproval of the Spanish parliamentary arch, with the significant silence of Vox, a party twinned with the currents of extreme right based in different countries of the world. But it was a response tweet from the general secretary of the PP, Cuca Gamarra, to the President of the Government, alluding to the latter’s suppression of the crime of sedition in the Penal Code, which has uncovered the always thunderous box of thunder in the recent times in national public life.

«All my support to President Lula and to the institutions freely and democratically elected by the Brazilian people. We roundly condemn the assault on the Brazilian Congress and call for an immediate return to democratic normality.” This has been the message written by Pedro Sánchez on his official Twitter account that has provoked the reply to the Gamarra controversy. “With you, in Spain this is now a simple public disorder…”, has written the number two of the PP, in implicit reference to the suppression, agreed by the Government with Esquerra to carry out the Budgets, of the illegal criminal offense of sedition for which they were sentenced, together with the also attenuated embezzlement, the leaders of the Catalan independence ‘procés’.

This previous crime has been replaced by one of public disorders that also softens the punishment for certain behaviors, although its initial conception was reformulated due to the warning from Sánchez’s partners that the new type could exceed the punishment for demonstrations that were legitimate in their opinion. . The popular ones, who broke off the negotiations to renew the Judiciary due to the agreement with ERC, have positioned themselves in front of a reform that they believe leaves the State unprotected from its legal margin of response in the event of a possible repetition of the revolt of the ‘procés’; an intolerable cession, in the eyes of the main opposition party, to the secessionism of Oriol Junqueras and Pere Aragonès. The popular ones already brandished this argument, as a warning, before the arrest a month ago of a group of German Nazis accused of plotting a coup.

socialist reaction



Shortly after launching that first tweet, Gamarra has written a second in which he maintains that “the coup has no place anywhere” and warns of “how fragile democracies are also and the obligation to strengthen and protect them”; phrase that can be interpreted as a reference to the institutional crisis experienced in Spain at the end of the year. His leader, Alberto Núñez Feijóo, has used the same channel to transfer support to the Brazilian people, call for the “immediate restoration of constitutional order” and stress that it is not possible to “give in to populism and radicalism” that try to undermine democracy .

But by then, the fire was already unleashed. The spokesperson for the PSOE executive and Minister of Education, Pilar Alegría, has demanded that Feijóo “correct” Gamarra for his “dangerous” comment. “Not everything goes”, Alegría has settled in the tirade on Twitter. More harshly, the Socialist Organization Secretary, Santos Cerdán, has accused the popular leader of feeling “more comfortable attacking the president than condemning the coup attempt” in Brazil. «How can you have so little shame…», Cerdán has started. “How much irresponsibility, Cuca”, has made him ugly, in those three words, the ERC spokesman Gabriel Rufián, who has been accompanied in his reproach by other charges from the left.