Damar Hamlin impresses: first photo from the hospital

The players of buffalo bills they wore special jerseys in tribute to the defensive back damar hamlinwhose life was at risk after suffering a cardiac arrest during a match last Monday.

The Bills jumped onto the stadium field Highmark Stadium with special shirts and the printed message ‘Love for Damar’, in addition to the number three that characterizes the defender.

Similar gestures were made by other teams in the nfl before their games this Sunday.

“This week, the community of New York orWest, the NFL family and people around the world prayed for Damar Hamlin. His recovery has restored our spirits and we are grateful for the love and support of Damar’s family. Today we celebrate his recovery, our love for Damar and our appreciation,” a Bills spokesperson said over the Highmark Stadium PA system.

The message was received with a hearty ovation by the nearly 70,000 fans present, many of them wearing Hamlin’s jersey and special banners.

Hamlin himself, who is already breathing without mechanical help and can talk to family and friends, posted a photo from his hospital room on Twitter with the caption “Game Time.”

You can see him forming a heart with his hands. And the match couldn’t have started better for the Billsone of the great favorites to reach the Super Bowl this year in Arizona, with a 96-yard touchdown run by Nyheim Hines after the Los Angeles kickoff patriots.

It had been three years and three months since the Bills had achieved a ‘TD’ of this type. Hamlin, 24, suffered a cardiac arrest on Monday during a game with the Cincinnati Bengals and required CPR on the field.

