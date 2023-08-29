Tuesday, August 29, 2023, 10:20



comment















copy link







WhatsApp







Facebook







Twitter







LinkedIn







Telegram

The Civil Guard has arrested a professional truck driver in Torrevieja for the crime of falsifying a public document for having another person’s card inserted in the tachograph of the truck in which he was driving. The card used has been intervened and the vehicle immobilized and brought to justice.

The events occurred on August 19, when agents belonging to the Transport Specialist Team of the Torrevieja Traffic Detachment carried out a transport control on the AP-7 motorway as it passed through the municipality.

During this operation, during the inspection of an articulated truck with a box, the agents detected a relevant irregularity. The driver and sole occupant had a driver’s card belonging to a person other than the one he was driving inserted in the tachograph, constituting a clear fraudulent use of the document in question.

As a result of this verification, the card was seized immediately and the driver was arrested. The individual is a 54-year-old German citizen, who is facing an alleged crime of falsifying a public document.

The Traffic Analysis and Investigation Group (GIAT) of the Alicante Traffic Subsector continues the investigations to clarify the origin of the card used and determine if its holder was aware of the illegal use that was being carried out. The arrest, along with the police investigations, has been reported to the Guard and Instruction Court of Torrevieja.

The Civil Guard reminds that these cards are personal and non-transferable and must be used only by their holders. These cards are designed to prevent drivers from exceeding authorized driving hours and to ensure that mandatory daily breaks are respected. Failure to comply with these regulations not only represents a significant risk to road safety, but can also lead to unfair competition in the transport sector.

It is relevant to mention that this type of crime is typified in article 392 of the Penal Code, being punished with a prison sentence of 6 months to 3 years and a fine of 6 to 12 months.