And by 0710 GMT, the European Stoxx 600 index increased 0.6 percent, its highest level in two weeks.

The sub-index for mining companies rose 1.7 percent as copper prices increased due to the weak dollar and support from China, the largest consumer of the metal.

NN Group rose 8.4 percent after the Dutch insurer said its financial position had improved in the first six months of 2023.

The real estate index rose 1.7 percent in early trade.

Britain’s FTSE rose 1.3 percent as investors returned to London after a holiday on Monday.

Bonzel shares rose 3.5 percent after the company raised its revised annual operating profit forecast.

Telecom Italia shares rose 2.3 percent after Milan approved two decrees allowing the Ministry of Economy to acquire a stake of up to 20 percent of the telecom company’s landline network.