For this Sunday’s Honda party, Pierre Gasly it was still with the “social colors” of AlphaTauri. Dressed in white and blue, the Frenchman challenged Max Verstappen, Sergio Perez and Yuki Tsunoda on karts at Motegi. Apart from the last formalities, Honda Thanks Day was however his farewell to the home of the golden wing and to the Red Bull universe, considering that in 2023 Gasly will return home, to lead the Alpine in an all-transalpine team.

The #10 had the opportunity to test the A522 at the Abu Dhabi tests and got an excellent impression. The potential for a rosy 2023 is all there, and the biggest obstacle may not be so much the adaptability to new systems as the relationship with teammate Esteban Or withsolid and “mangy” driver, with whom he had several disagreements in the karting days.

The ex AlphaTauri, for now, doesn’t think about it, and returned to the good sensations of the tests: “I got comfortable on the car very quickly now I understand why they got fourth place in the constructors. I think the car was even better than I thought. So far, from what I’ve seen, there’s a lot of experience in this team, from the engineers to the technical office, but also inside the garage. I haven’t seen everything yet, but I was very impressed by their way of dealing with the tests: it’s never easy when someone new arrives, but they welcomed me in the best possible way, and so far there are only positive signs. This bodes well for the future“, commented the French in Japan. “I am in the transition phase between AlphaTauri and Alpine. Obviously, from a sporting point of view, I’m completely focused on next year. I still have a couple of commitments with AlphaTauri, but I will start working with the guys for next season soon“.