A tram collided this Thursday with a vehicle in Murcia. The accident occurred around 8:00 a.m., on Avenida Príncipe de Asturias, near the El Patio restaurant. The event took place, coinciding with rush hour, in a very crowded area in the capital.

The convoy has collided in the driver’s door, leaving him trapped inside the vehicle. Members of the Murcia Local Police and Fire Department moved to the place, who had to rescue the man from the tourism.

According to reports from the 112 of the Region of Murcia, apparently there have been no injuries, since no health care has been required. Members of the Murcia Local Police and Fire Department moved to the scene.

Another accident on Wednesday in Guadalupe



Another driver collided on Wednesday morning against the garden area of ​​the tram on Liberty Avenue in Guadalupe. After the impact, the man got out of the car under his own power and fled, being later arrested by the Local Police of Murcia.