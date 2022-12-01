Abu Dhabi (Al Ittihad)

Muhammad bin Thaloub Al-Dari, President of the Wrestling and Judo Federation, Ambassador of Friendship, Peace and Humanity to the International Judo Federation, raised my congratulations and blessings to the wise leadership and the people of the Emirates on the occasion of the 51st Union Day, which is renewed and the emirates of love and peace are at the forefront of the peoples of the world in leadership and leadership, and in recognition of their role in The process of peace and spreading love among the peoples of the world is making its way towards a bright and luminous future.

Ibn Thaloub praised the positive participation of wrestling and judo clubs and centers in the two National Day tournaments, which were organized by the federation during the past two days at Ittihad Kalba Club and Al Ansar International School in Sharjah, with the participation of more than 350 players from citizens and residents, which contributed to reflecting the wonderful picture of coexistence and love between Everyone, in light of the atmosphere of prosperity and happiness experienced by the UAE community.

He said, “It is a precious occasion in the hearts of citizens and residents, brothers and friends, and that is an investment in the good planting laid by the founding father and his brothers, may God bless their souls, who established the pioneering future state.”

Ibn Thaloub was keen to congratulate the sports councils and the family of the Wrestling and Judo Federation on this occasion, and he particularly congratulated the Fujairah Martial Arts Club, for winning the National Day Cup for the youth category, as well as the title of the National Wrestling Day Championship for the year 2022 for the buds category, and thanked everyone who contributed to the success of the celebration. Kalba Union Club and Al-Ansar School for good hosting and organization, as well as the media for their distinguished role in highlighting this precious occasion.