Five people working on the tracks were run over by a train in the northern Italian region of Turin Thursday, killing them, local media reported.

Two other workers were injured but were not hit by the train, the ANSA news agency reported.

The accident occurred around midnight local time (2200 GMT) in the municipality of Brandizo, in the Turin metropolitan area.

According to reports, the men were working for a company that was carrying out work to replace parts of the railway linking the main northern cities of Turin and Milan, when they were run over by a locomotive carrying empty carriages from Alessandria towards Turin.

Italian media, including the ANSA agency and the Italian newspaper Corriere della Sera, reported that the train was traveling at a speed of 160 kilometers per hour.