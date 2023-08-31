Saman Abbas, father extradited to Italy. Meloni: “Step forward”

“A step forward so that, after an atrocious crime, justice can complete its path to the end: the father of Saman Abbas was extradited from Pakistan and is now in trip to Italy. After months of requests and expectations, the government of Islamabad has accepted the request of the Ministry of Justice for the extradition to Italy of Shabbar Abbas, accused in Reggio Emilia for the barbaric killing of his daughter Saman, who disappeared from Novellara on the night of 30 April 2021 “. With these words the Minister of Justice, Carlo Nordio announced the extradition of the father of Saman Abbas to Italy. The arrival at Ciampino (Rome) is scheduled for Friday 1 September.

Meloni: “Extradition is an important step forward for justice”

“The extradition from Pakistan of the father of Saman Abbas, accused in Italy for the savage murder of his daughter Saman, is an important step forward in allowing justice to take its course. It is the result of the great and constant determination shown in this delicate and complex case by all the Italian Authorities“. The Prime Minister declares it Giorgia Meloniwho adds in the same note: “Determination, work and commitment that have borne fruit and which, together with the collaboration shown by the Pakistani authorities, now allow us to achieve this very significant objective”.

