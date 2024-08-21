Bloomtown: A Different Story is a Japanese narrative role-playing game which combines turn-based combat, monster training, and social RPG elements. It is set in a seemingly very cute world and will be released on September 24, 2024 on PC, Xbox Series X and S, PS4, PS5, Nintendo Switch, and Xbox One.

At the Future Games Show at Gamescom 2024, it was new trailer shownwhich you can see below.

The player will take on the role of Emily and her younger brother Chester.who went to their grandfather’s quiet and welcoming town for the summer holidays. Maybe too quiet. Some children start disappearing, the nightmares become more and more real. Soon it becomes clear that something is wrong. Guess who will have to find out what?