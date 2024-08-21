Mexico City.– The Chamber of Deputies began the credentialing process on Tuesday for the legislators who will make up the next Legislature.

The first to arrive at the legislative palace in San Lázaro was Morena member Dolores Padierna, who warned that the agenda for which citizens voted on June 2 will be non-negotiable for her party.

“Our only limit to reach agreements is what is voted at the polls; our entire legislative agenda, in particular that of the qualified majority, was presented to the citizens,” said Padierna. He affirmed that the 66th will be the Legislature of the majority and recalled that his bench has an agenda of 18 constitutional reforms for the first ordinary session period, of which five – including the judicial reform – will have to occur in the month of September.

“It will be an excessively heavy period and legislature,” he warned.

He assured that they will use the qualified majority responsibly. Regarding the relationship of the majority coalition with the Opposition, he indicated that it will always be respectful and based on dialogue. Rigoberto Salgado, former Head of Delegation in Tláhuac, reported that on August 29 they will be sworn in as deputies to start the Legislature on September 1. The Morena member affirmed that the majority will make the so-called “Plan C” of President Andrés Manuel López Obrador a reality. “We bring an agenda that the President of the Republic presented on February 5. We are going to make the famous Plan C with which we campaigned in this city and throughout the country a reality. The first of the initiatives that is already on the agenda is the reform of the Judicial Branch, we are ready to begin working on it,” he indicated. Salgado recalled that he was one of the first 20 deputies “of the Andrés Manuel López Obrador movement” that arrived in 2009 to the Chamber of Deputies, being the Opposition. He agreed that the relationship with the Opposition will be responsible and respectful. César Cravioto reported that he will take the oath of office as federal deputy and later request leave to assume the position as Secretary of Government of Mexico City that was assigned to him by the elected Head of Government, Clara Brugada. The current senator affirmed that the new majority will behave differently from the current Opposition, which when they were the majority did not listen to anyone. “The current majority is going to behave differently than when they were that majority that did not care what the people told them, that they raised the VAT, that they introduced the Fobaproa, that they sold the country’s natural resources or that they sold the natural resources to foreign companies and that there were no discussion forums, there the majority said ‘we screwed the people’. It is going to be different,” he assured. In her turn, Rosario Orozco, widow of Miguel Barbosa -former governor of Puebla- acknowledged that the affection for her husband helped her obtain good results in the last election. “I have been criticized. First of all, my husband was no longer in office when I decided to participate. We were on a list and a survey was done from the list and we were elected in that survey and then we went around his district, I was in the relative majority and we walked around our district, we met again with the people and the affection for me and my husband was enormous. So, of course this helped us and we got excellent results,” she said. On this first day, 160 legislators are scheduled to register, all from Morena. Among them are also the former municipal president of Nezahualcóyotl, State of Mexico, Juan Hugo de la Rosa, the former general coordinator of Programs for the Development of the federal Government and current senator Gabriel García Hernández and Leonel Godoy, who was reelected.