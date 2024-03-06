The tragedy that occurred with the seven cadets drowned in the sea of Baja California mourned the Mexican Army: one by one, the seven young people who were in training to belong to the National Guard were found dead after being swept away by the strong waves in the municipality of Coveafter two weeks of intense searching.

Yesterday, the last of the seven cadets, Óscar Abraham S., 20 years old, dressed in his military clothing, was located eight miles out to sea in front of Pacifica Beach.

The unfortunate event occurred on February 20 Ciprés Military Basewhen a group of eleven soldiers, from different states of the country, entered the sea allegedly by order of the commander in charge, who is currently detained and is being investigated.

That day there was an adverse wave, so the group of cadets was dragged out to sea, and only four managed to survive. The other seven They disappeared in the waters.

Operations were initiated by land, air and submarine to locate the young soldierswhile the relatives of each of them remained in suspense and demanded a response from the authorities about what happened.

One by one they were located

The first to be located was Carlos Omar F., 21 years old, originally from Pueblo Yaqui, Sonora. His body was found on February 25.

The second cadet located was Arturo Esteban S., 29 years old, residing in Hermosillo, Sonora. Her body was found on February 27.

The third cadet located was Brando Francisco G.also originally from Sonora, found on February 29.

That same day the cadet was found Luis Manuel V.21 years old, originally from the State of Mexico.

Later, on March 1, the body of Fernando Isaías P.18 years old, who was from Altotonga, Veracruz.

Michael A.20 years old, originally from Agua Prieta, Sonora, was the sixth cadet located on March 2.

Finally, on March 5, the seventh and last cadet was located. Abraham S.20, residing in Mexico City.

The faces of the young cadets who lost their lives have been revealed on social networks.

Investigation

The owner of the Secretary of National Defense (Sedena), General Luis Crescencio Sandoval, reported that the military director of the Training Center is imprisoned in Tijuana, and is being investigated for the crimes of disobedience and abuse of authoritywhich would have triggered this tragedy in which seven young people lost their lives.

Sandoval acknowledged that the hypothesis that it was “hazing” is part of the investigation.

For his part, President Andrés Manuel López Obrador (AMLO) assured that an exhaustive investigation is being carried out to clarify the facts and determine if the probable person responsible did not follow the established protocols.