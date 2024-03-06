Although many do not have it on the radar, this year Capcom is launching a new franchise in 2024and the game is named Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddesswhich for many fans of the medium has the essence that the brand once gave Okami. However, during the official live announcement by Xbox We have been able to see its action gameplay and above all, monsters that totally resemble Japanese culture.

Within the new event of Microsoftwhere the DLC for Persona 3 Reloadwe have also been shown more of this game Capcom.

Here you can see it:

Here is the description of the game:

Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess is an all-new title that maintains Capcom's legacy of original and innovative works. This labor of love follows in the tradition of truly unique titles like Okami and Shinsekai – Into the Depths. Explore an incredible world where traditional Japanese aesthetics come to life through the power of RE Engine. Enjoy a unique gaming experience that combines action and strategy. Witness an epic clash between the spirit realm and mortal man. Remember that this game will be released sometime this year. will reach PS5, Xbox Series X/S and PC. Now confirmed for Game Pass. See also Amazon offers: Della Gao branded backpack for laptops up to 17.3 inches at a discount

Editor's note: This will definitely be another good year for Capcom and this time with unknown franchises, like this new brand and also Dragon's Dogma. Of course, it would be cool to know something new about Mega Man, after all it has been a long time without an unreleased release.