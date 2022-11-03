Exterior of the Jimbo cave, in which the Brazilian tourist died, in Ushuaia (Argentina). Argentine Gendarmerie

“Be careful!”, the tourist who films seconds before a sheet of ice crushes his companion says. A Brazilian man in his 30s died on Wednesday outside Ushuaia, in Argentine Patagonia, during a hiking trail. The group of tourists, about five people accompanied by a dog, was entering a cave when the ice broke off and fell on the first of them. The man filming runs to his aid and, before the filming stops, a sign is seen at the entrance to the cave: “Alert. Do not enter”.

The time of the incident. Video: Government of Tierra del Fuego

The Jimbo cave, the rock formation where the incident occurred, is one of the great attractions of the Andorra Valley, a hiking trail on the outskirts of Ushuaia, the last Argentine city in Patagonia. The place is reached after about four hours of walking leaving the city heading north. The very difficult and physically demanding walk is popular with expert walkers, but was closed due to snowfall. The entrance to the cave has been prohibited for at least a year due to the risk of collapse. According to local authorities, the emergency services received a call at four in the afternoon (local time) and, ruling out the use of helicopters due to the strong winds, they went to the area along the route. The first brigade members arrived around seven at night and the group was rescued this Thursday morning.

According to local authorities, the man was not wearing any identification when the accident occurred. Some local media have identified him as Dennis Cosmo Marin, a 37-year-old man of Brazilian nationality who had been traveling in a caravan since 2018.

