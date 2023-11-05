Sunday, November 5, 2023, 17:41



Spain is a place that is characterized by the richness of its culture, which combines characteristic features of each and every one of the communities that make it up. The gastronomy, the customs and traditions, and of course the accent. That hint in the pronunciation that, even being hundreds of kilometers from your land, makes your roots become evident. However, this issue has also been a source of controversy because despite the fact that this country has very varied accents, the use of a more neutral language always prevails.

A few days ago, a video from a Tik Tok account went viral on social media in which it asked three ladies who were walking down the street, which is the worst place in Spain. To this question, one of the interviewees answered that “the ugliest thing is the Murcian accent.” Next, one of her companions, along the same lines, assured that “it is horrible. It looks like they are in year 15.

Well, the Murcian tiktoker @marilarat has decided to respond to such a statement. On her account, in which she brings together almost two million followers, this young medical student who is well known on this social network has decided to dedicate a video using Murcian expressions.

“It makes me sad”



The TikToker has decided to make this video since her followers have not hesitated to share this ‘clip’ with her. “You have tagged me 1,400 times in the video of these ladies saying that the worst thing about Spain is the Murcian accent, so so that they can stir for a while at home I come to say typical expressions from Murcia.”

From there he begins to say different words widely used in the Community, which he also uses to answer . The first is ‘sorrow’, “what watching this video gives me,” she says. He then begins to explain what it means: “The sorrow is that you get angry.” The next expression, one that he admits that he “likes it a lot” and “it’s great” is ‘chispao’, which means “to get drunk.”

Another one that she says is “great” is ‘esclavar’. “It can mean slamming – breaking – an egg or something as you have already slacked – referring to a person – on the sofa.” She also doesn’t forget to mention the famous expression ‘vas a posh’ to say that someone or something is going very fast.

Finally, she uses one that she says she “uses all the time” is ‘without fute’ to mean that something does not make sense. «That video that we have seen criticizing the Murcian accent is meaningless. Furthermore, she emphasizes that this »is useful for everything,« both for a person and for a situation.»

The video, which has more than 550K views and 57.6K likes on Tik Tok, has been filled with comments from other users claiming the beauty of the Murcian accent. «Long live Murcia» or «No case. “Up with the Murcians” are just some of the responses that can be read.