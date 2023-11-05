Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets: plot, cast and streaming of the film on Italia 1

Tonight, Sunday 5 November 2023, at 9.20 pm on Italia 1, Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets will be broadcast, a 2002 film directed by Chris Columbus, a film adaptation of the novel of the same name, the second episode of the Harry Potter saga, written by JK Rowling. Like the first episode, the film is produced by David Heyman and distributed by Warner Bros. But let’s see all the information in detail together.

Plot

Harry Potter is spending the summer at 4 Privet Drive with his uncle Vernon Dursley’s family, saddened by the fact that he has not received any letters from his friends. Relegated to his room upstairs during the visit of the Masons, with whom Vernon hopes to conclude an important deal for his company, Harry in turn receives a visit from the house elf Dobby, who begs him not to return to Hogwarts because there is a plot underway that could cost him his life. The restless Dobby, who admits to having intercepted all the letters intended for Harry to discourage him from returning to Hogwarts, causes trouble in the Dursley house which unnerves the unaware Vernon, who is busy entertaining his guests. But the situation worsens when the elf secretly drops a cake on Mrs. Mason’s head, causing it to fall on her. Vernon, thinking it was Harry’s fault, locks him in his room by putting bars on the window to prevent him from returning to Hogwarts, which is what the young wizard cares about most.

Ron Weasley and his two older twin brothers, Fred and George, intervene to help him, freeing him and taking him to their home in their father’s flying car (an old Ford Anglia). Here he is welcomed affectionately by Mrs. Weasley and her husband Arthur who works in the Office for the Misuse of Muggle Artifacts, an office that aims to hunt down wizards who use magic against Muggles. While they are at the table, the young wizards receive letters from Hogwarts with the prescription of the teaching materials for the new school year which they will purchase, as usual, in Diagon Alley. Ron is thrown into it, standing in the fireplace, thanks to Floo Powder which he throws to the ground while saying Diagon Alley. Then it’s Harry’s turn who, however, by mispronouncing the place by saying Diagonalli, ends up being catapulted out of the chimney of a dark arts shop in an adjacent infamous neighborhood, Nocturn Alley. Surrounded by shady figures (among whom he also identifies Draco Malfoy and his father Lucius), he gets by thanks to the timely arrival of Hagrid who takes him to Diagon Alley. Here he meets Hermione Granger and the Weasleys and attends the promotion of the autobiographical book Magically I by Gilderoy Lockhart, future professor of Defense Against the Dark Arts to replace Quirinus Quirrell.

Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets: the cast of the film

We’ve seen the plot of Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets, but who is the full cast? Below is the list of actors with their respective roles:

Daniel Radcliffe: Harry Potter

Rupert Grint: Ron Weasley

Emma Watson as Hermione Granger

Kenneth Branagh: Gilderoy Lockhart

Richard Harris: Albus Dumbledore

Bonnie WrightGinny Weasley

James PhelpsFred Weasley

Oliver PhelpsGeorge Weasley

Toby Jones: Dobby

Tom Felton: Draco Malfoy

Jamie Waylett: Vincent Tiger

Josh Herdman: Gregory Goyle

Robbie Coltrane: Rubeus Hagrid

Matthew Lewis: Neville Longbottom

Devon Murray: Seamus Finnegan

Alfred Enoch: Dean Thomas

Maggie SmithMinerva McGonagall

Christian Coulson: Tom Riddle

Alan Rickman: Severus Snape

David Bradley: Argus Gazza

Mark Williams: Arthur Weasley

Jason Isaacs: Lucius Malfoy

Julie WaltersMolly Weasley

Chris RankinPercy Weasley

Shirley Henderson: Moaning Myrtle

Sean Biggerstaff: Oliver Baston

Robert Hardy as Cornelius Fudge

Gemma Jones: Poppy Chips

Miriam Margolyes: Pomona Sprite

Julian Glover: Aragog

Richard Griffiths: Vernon Dursley

Fiona Shaw as Petunia Dursley

Harry Melling: Dudley Dursley

John Cleese: Nearly Headless Nick

Streaming and TV

Where to watch Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets live on TV and live streaming? The film, as mentioned, will be broadcast tonight – 5 November 2023 – at 9.20 pm on Italia 1. It will also be possible to follow it in live streaming via the free platform MediasetPlay.it.