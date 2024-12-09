A three year old boy has died this Monday after being run over by a car in the Jaén town of Úbeda (Jaén). The accident occurred on Cristo Rey Avenue around 6:30 p.m. this afternoon, when several witnesses alerted 112 about the accident.

This has been reported by the Emergency Coordination Center (Cecem) 112, a service attached to the Ministry of the Presidency, Interior, Social Dialogue and Administrative Simplification of the Board.

Police officers have intervened at the scene. Local Police, Fire Department and Health Emergency Center (CES) 061. Sources from 061 have confirmed the death of the child at the San Juan de la Cruz hospital.

The National Police has been informed from the coordination center to activate the judicial protocol and investigate the causes of the fatal accident.