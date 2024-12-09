The FC Bayern Munich basketball players reached the Cup Final Four tournament without any problems. In the quarterfinals they defeated their league rivals Rasta Vechta 103:67 (56:35) at BMW Park at home. With the clear victory they also took revenge for the league defeat against Vechta a week earlier in the same hall. The outstanding player in the first two quarters was once again Bayern’s US playmaker Carsen Edwards, who scored 29 points by halftime – and was soon replaced by coach Gordon Herbert. Andreas Obst (20) and Kevin Yebo (19) also impressed as scorers.
On the Vechta side, Brandon Randolph stood out; with his 30 points, the 27-year-old American prevented his club from suffering an even greater defeat as the evening’s top scorer. At the final tournament on the 15th/16th. In February the Munich team will meet the Mitteldeutsche BC, the Frankfurt Skyliners will compete against Bamberg. This was the result of the draw immediately after the end of the game.
#Bayern #Cup #Final #Munich #triumphs #Vechta
Leave a Reply