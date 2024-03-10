Operation Blue Beach has already begun with the first shipment of specialists from the Seventh Transportation Brigade, who plan to finish in record time the infrastructure that will bring aid to the Palestinians by sea.
Sunday, March 10, 2024, 7:15 p.m.
Before President Joe Biden announced it in the State of the Union address, on the night of March 7, Viginia's 7th Transportation Brigade had already received the green light for Operation Blue Beach. The same day, …
