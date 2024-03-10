Jorge Martin wins the Sprint, 'Pecco' Bagnaia wins the race. The explosiveness of the Spaniard, the meticulousness of the Italian champion. A score already read in 2023.

Bagnaia managed to put everything together on Sunday, as often happens to him, without losing his composure even though the weekend didn't go exactly smoothly. A first lap like a phenomenon and then drop mode that digs the stone: tenth after tenth he kept his rivals away, which was enough to manage and achieve victory number 19 in the premier class.

Brad Binder and Jorge Martin had a great time. Self-defeating tactic: they gave precious tenths to the unattainable Pecco.

Pedro Acosta's race was sensational, making his debut in MotoGP. Super-fast adaptation, irreverent overtaking, speed with few equals. The fastest lap of the race belonged to him, net of a sudden retreat which relegated him to ninth place at the finish line.

Then there is Marc Marquez. Fifth in the Sprint, fourth in the GP. A shark approaching. Making his debut on a Ducati GP23 that he doesn't yet feel is his, he put five brand mates behind him: Bastianini (1″7 behind), his brother Alex (3″3), Di Giannantonio (5″7), Bezzecchi (at 15″7), Morbidelli (at 21″2). Luca Marini, who followed the opposite path – leaving Ducati and embracing Honda – finished 20th, 42″ behind the winner and almost 39″ from Marquez.

The talent is still there, Marc can rest assured. And smile.