Sudan is in immediate need of about $1.7 billion to cover acute humanitarian needs. So said the Deputy Special Representative of the Secretary-General, Resident and Humanitarian Coordinator, Khardiata Lou Ndiaye.

The Humanitarian Coordinator in Sudan said in a press conference in Khartoum that the humanitarian response plan in Sudan for the next year will focus on meeting the most urgent needs of more than 12 million people suffering from absolute poverty.

She added, “15 million Sudanese, equivalent to a third of the country’s population, will need humanitarian aid, an increase of 1.5 million this year, which is the highest number in the last ten years.”

According to the Humanitarian Aid Organization, several reasons led to this, including the political and economic changes, the security situation, natural hazards, the continued spread of diseases, in addition to the high prices of food and other commodities.

“According to the Juba Peace Agreement and to cover important aspects, there was a need for funds for humanitarian purposes and strategic plans. In this regard, it was affected by the difficulties related to the economic situation and the continuous change since 2018,” said the Commissioner-General of Humanitarian Aid, Najm al-Din Musa Abdel-Karim.

Humanitarian organizations say they are seeking to implement plans to address the poor supply of safe drinking water and food, and to provide health and education services, in partnership with several parties, including the United Nations, international organizations and government sectors.

In the year 2022, humanitarian organizations were able to reach more than 9 million needy people across Sudan, and are currently seeking to urge donors to provide rapid funding to continue humanitarian operations in the next year.