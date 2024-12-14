Saturday, December 14, 2024
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

A third of Spaniards do not understand what they read

by admin_l6ma5gus
December 14, 2024
in Business
0
A third of Spaniards do not understand what they read
0
SHARES
0
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Twitter

It was reported this week by TVE News and it was surely hidden among the noise: one in three Spaniards has difficulty understanding a long text. The data was provided by what, for simplicity, has been called the PISA report for adults. In reality, an international evaluation of the abilities of people between 16 and 65 years old to solve “dynamic situations” in complex environments, or their level of important knowledge such as mathematics and reading comprehension, that ability that enables them to, precisely, understand what is read. Its ultimate purpose is not explained as another function of reading other than to find out what is in the text.

Personally, I found the study clarifying because it explains many current events. It is not just another survey. The study of students is carried out regularly by the OECD every three years to guide governments and educational authorities. The one for adults is also carried out by the OECD (with the EU in this case) and they call it International Assessment of Adult Competencies (PIAAC). Its cycle is ten years and it is the second time it has been carried out. 245,000 people from 31 developed countries have participated. The one with the lowest income is Chile.

#Spaniards #understand #read

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Next Post
Dogs can combine up to two words to communicate

Dogs can combine up to two words to communicate

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result