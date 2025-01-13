Pedro Sánchez has listed a battery of measures at the same time that Feijóo agrees with his regional presidents on tax reductions on the purchase of homes
The President of the Government, Pedro Sánchez, has announced a series of measures to facilitate access to housing in the current context of the real estate crisis in which the country finds itself, with prices 48% higher than a decade ago and a shortage of real estate caused, according to the Executive, by population growth and concentration in large cities, among other reasons. These are the 12 measures that the Government is going to promote To alleviate the situation:
-
1
More than 3,300 homes and almost 2 million square meters of residential land will be transferred to the new public company to build thousands of subsidized homes for affordable rental.
-
2
Throughout this first half of the year, the Public Housing Company will begin to incorporate the more than 30,000 homes that SAREB currently has, 13,000 of them immediately.
-
3
A legal mechanism will be established so that the new Public Housing Company has priority in the purchase of homes and land, and another to guarantee that all housing built by the State maintains its public ownership indefinitely.
-
4
A new Strategic Project of the Recovery Plan will be created, a Housing PERTE, aimed at promoting innovation and modernization of the industrialized and modular construction sector to shorten deadlines. This will be located in the province of Valencia to contribute to the reconstruction of the area after DANA.
-
5
A new system of public guarantees will be created that will protect both landlords and tenants who participate in affordable rentals.
-
6
A program will be launched to rehabilitate empty homes so they can be rented at an affordable price.
-
7
The approval of a 100% personal income tax exemption for those owners who rent their home according to the Reference Price Index will be promoted in Congress, without the need for them to be in declared stressed areas.
-
8
A tax reform will be promoted so that tourist apartments are taxed as a business, promoting in parallel the application of taxation to tourist rentals that puts them on par with other economic activities.
-
9
The regime of tax advantages that so-called Socimis have will be changed so that they only apply to the promotion of affordable rental housing
-
10
The purchase of homes by non-resident non-EU foreigners will be limited to avoid speculation.
-
11
Regulations will be tightened to prosecute fraud in seasonal rentals and a fund will be created so that regional and municipal governments can strengthen inspections.
-
12
The aid programs that will be included in a new State Housing Plan will be maintained and increased, which will soon be presented for its entry into force in 2026.
In an event at the Railway Museum accompanied by almost a dozen ministers, Sánchez shared this package of measures in response to what he considers the main challenge facing Western societies.
