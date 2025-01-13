1 More than 3,300 homes and almost 2 million square meters of residential land will be transferred to the new public company to build thousands of subsidized homes for affordable rental.

2 Throughout this first half of the year, the Public Housing Company will begin to incorporate the more than 30,000 homes that SAREB currently has, 13,000 of them immediately.

3 A legal mechanism will be established so that the new Public Housing Company has priority in the purchase of homes and land, and another to guarantee that all housing built by the State maintains its public ownership indefinitely.

4 A new Strategic Project of the Recovery Plan will be created, a Housing PERTE, aimed at promoting innovation and modernization of the industrialized and modular construction sector to shorten deadlines. This will be located in the province of Valencia to contribute to the reconstruction of the area after DANA.

5 A new system of public guarantees will be created that will protect both landlords and tenants who participate in affordable rentals.

6 A program will be launched to rehabilitate empty homes so they can be rented at an affordable price.

7 The approval of a 100% personal income tax exemption for those owners who rent their home according to the Reference Price Index will be promoted in Congress, without the need for them to be in declared stressed areas.

8 A tax reform will be promoted so that tourist apartments are taxed as a business, promoting in parallel the application of taxation to tourist rentals that puts them on par with other economic activities.

9 The regime of tax advantages that so-called Socimis have will be changed so that they only apply to the promotion of affordable rental housing

10 The purchase of homes by non-resident non-EU foreigners will be limited to avoid speculation.

11 Regulations will be tightened to prosecute fraud in seasonal rentals and a fund will be created so that regional and municipal governments can strengthen inspections.