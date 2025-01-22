Jesse Lyu, founder of the company Rabbit of Artificial Intelligence, has published a video on the famous platform ‘x‘, before Twitterwhere he explains his horrible experience at the controls of a Tesla vehicle. The latest generation automobile, which has managed to reach the more than 40,000 sales in Spainmistook the train tracks for the highway and continued traveling on them “until the next intersection” in Santa Monica, California.

Lyu tells how he was “literally” left “shaking” after the failure of the FSD Autopilot, which “mistook the subway tracks for the “road” in a “left turn” and continued forward along the train track until the “next crossing”: “It left me literally shaking. And the train was coming from behind. “It could have killed me.”

Why did Tesla’s Autopilot FSD fail?

On the other hand, Lyu assured that he had to “jumping” a “red light” to avoid being “run over” by the Los Angeles E line subway after the Autopilot FSD failure of his Tesla. However, Elon Musk stands up to this new technique and, despite this type of incidents occurring, says that this system is “very safe” and even “drives better than humans themselves.”

Why did this failure occur? Well, in this type of external sections, the metro tracks run flanked by “concrete curbs” so that cars, logically, do not invade them, except at intersections. Therefore, Jesse himself could not leave the area in question until he reached the next intersection. However, beforehand he could do something to avoid this very dangerous situation: all he had to do was correct steering wheel path or simply brake to prevent the car from entering the train track.

Why didn’t Lyu try to prevent the incident?

Lyu himself explained that, when he realized the situation, the curb was already practically “on his way” and it was impossible to carry out any “maneuver” to avoid such a scenario. Furthermore, he stated in the newspaper SFGate that “it has never been a good idea” to hold the steering wheel of the car while it turns on its own, since it is “difficult to predict” the angle that the vehicle in question will take





Do you have doubts about Tesla’s autonomous driving?

After this incident, certain doubts have arisen about autonomous technology at the hardware level. Tesla currently uses simple cameras to perform autonomous and “safe” driving, while companies like Mercedes or Honda, among others, use all types of radars, lidars and high-definition cameras to achieve a unique experience.