During yesterday's Nintendo Direct, it was confirmed that five classic Rare titles, such as Killer Instinctare now available in Nintendo Switch Online. Although this selection had a positive reception, there were several iconic titles from the company that still have not reached this platform. However, This could change in the future, since a hint would indicate that more Rare games would soon arrive on the Switch.

Moments after the trailer for the five Rare games on Switch Online was released, The public managed to identify four silhouettes of boxes in this video. In this way, the idea quickly began to circulate that we would soon see more classic titles from the studio on this subscription service.

“Something interesting to highlight in the announcement of Rare games on Nintendo Switch Online: There are four constellations among the stars in the background in the shape of NES and/or SNES/N64 boxes. Is this a hint suggesting that there will be more Rare titles on the way?”

At the moment, titles like Banjo Tooie and the original Battletoads They are not available on Nintendo Switch Online. In this way, it is not ruled out that these and more classic games will be available in the future. However, we will have to wait for this to happen. Let's remember that this service is not updated monthly, like Xbox Game Pass or PlayStation Plus, but rather we see new experiences in this library sporadically.

Thus, We can only wait to find out what Nintendo, Rare and Xbox's plans are with the Switch Online. On related topics, you can learn more about the five Rare titles now available here. Likewise, new information emerges about the new Banjo-Kazooie.

There is still a lot of Rare content that may be available on Nintendo Switch Online. I hope that Super Battletoads be one of the experiences that will be available in the future. Only time will tell, but there is great potential that, I hope, the companies involved will be able to take advantage of.

Via: Go Nintendo