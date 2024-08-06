Artistic swimming: these are the ‘Mexican mermaids’ fighting for gold at the 2024 Olympics; how have the rules changed?

The team of artistic swimming in Mexico has made a great showing at the 2024 Olympic Games. The team nicknamed ‘the Mexican mermaids’ amazed the audience at the Saint-Denis Aquatic Centre who gave them 347.3874 points.

According to the criteria of

During the first of three tests, the technical team, to define the fight for the medals, debuted with the theme ‘Don’t stop me now’ by Queen and the public applauded the Mexican swimmers.

Regina Alferez, Fernanda Arellano, Nuria Diosdado, Itzamary González, Joana Jiménez, Samantha Rodríguez, Jessica Sobrino and Pamela Toscano performed the nine compulsory elements in the competition.

The Mexican Mermaids Photo:Mexican Olympic Committee Share

With a difficulty rating of 39.550, elements with a difficulty rating of 151.5491, artistic impression with a difficulty rating of 91.9000 and a penalty of zero. The performance earned them a score of 347.3874.

This outstanding performance temporarily placed them in eighth place, surpassing the teams from Australia and Egypt. This was due to his outstanding technique, timing and creativity in his routine that lasted two minutes and 50 seconds.