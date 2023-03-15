Sexual violence against women extends to any field, including dating apps. A place “to establish affective and sexual relationships that is increasingly common among the young population,” he explains. the report of the Federation of Young Women Apps without violence. “Sexual violence against women has taken on new forms in virtual dating spaces, making traditional ones modus operandi of patriarchal seduction, where sexual violence is located, they mate and rearm.” According to the study, 21.7% of women who dated through Tinder — the apps that the researchers chose for being a leader among the youngest—say that “they were forced to have a sexual relationship through explicit violence”, that is, “they were raped in the most socially agreed sense of the term, mediating physical violence”. And almost 57.9% have felt pressured to have sexual relations. The survey has “a total sample of 963 heterosexual women between the ages of 18 and 35, users of Tinder.”

The figures continue and “are alarming”, according to the federation. Some 57% of those surveyed felt that one of their dates had encouraged them to drink in order to have sex; almost 30% affirmed that their sexual partner continued with a practice after they had manifested physical pain and desire to stop, and 40% felt the same in relation to practices of sexual domination (BDSM).

Two methodologies were used for the study: quantitative and qualitative. The first included an online survey of more than 40 questions to 963 Tinder users and the second consisted of creating two profiles, one male and one female, to “show gender stereotypes and the aggressions they face women” when relating to men.

One of the main findings in the Tinder profiles was the reproduction of discourses typical of a subordinate feminine ideal in which “a new femininity has spread in sexuality, which constitutes the only basis of feminine identity.” “It does not mean pleasurable sexuality, but as a form of power,” explains one of the study’s researchers, Irene Otero Pérez. In addition, she points out that they found male profiles in which they highlighted her interest in finding “calm, smiling, princesses, affectionate” women, among other adjectives.

Compliments, nudity or conversations with sexual content in the first interactions with a user are common. The users who have received messages alluding to their physique reach up to 92.2%. Of them, 87.6% said they felt uncomfortable because of it. While 79% admitted to having felt uncomfortable or pressured to send nude photos and 69.3% felt pressured to have sexually explicit conversations against their will. Something that for Otero is “the spitting image of the dehumanization of women.” “There is no such thing as a person woman, but rather a beautiful woman,” says Otero.

Other worrying data from the experiences is that 65.4% claimed to have received questions such as “Are you submissive?” In the first contact via chat or very recent interactions, 54.6% of women state that they have been asked about their interest in violent sex. 61% received violent responses for their rejection of this type of sex with qualifications such as “prude”.

Sexual violence in face-to-face meetings

According to the study, there is “strong resistance to labeling many of the explicit assaults suffered by women as sexual violence.” In response to the question about Have you suffered any kind of sexual violence on a Tinder date?, 86.4% of women denied having suffered any type of sexual violence on dating apps. This data, the researchers explain, clashes with the results of other more specific questions, in which, for example, 50% of the women said they had felt pressured to have sexual relations. The affirmative answers to that more generic question (11.49%) are approximately half of the total of those who reveal having been raped (21.7%). Mónica Sainz Martínez, another of the researchers, explains that this is due to the myth behind rape. “This makes sexual violence identifiable as being committed by a stranger in a dark alley,” she points out.

But sexual violence doesn’t just work that way. To the explicit question of whether their date got them drunk or drugged to have sex, the percentage reached 20%. Already during sex, 48.8% of women said they felt an object whose pleasure does not matter. Of this percentage, 26.3% said they had experienced this situation frequently.

In addition, 27.7% of the women who had sex affirm that the men were violent during sex, drowning them, slapping them or insulting them. And 28.2% said they had experienced some practice that hurt them and in which, despite the refusal, the man continued. Data for which the Federation of Young Women have expressed their deep concern and demand prevention policies.