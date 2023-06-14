The Popular Party of Fernando López Miras made it clear in the constitution of the new Regional Assembly that came out of the polls on 28-M, this Wednesday in Cartagena, that it is not bluffing when it insists that it intends to govern in a minority during the XI Legislature and rejects the offers of his natural partner, Vox, to form a coalition executive that would guarantee him to start the political course with the absolute majority that he does not have. In the first major political representation of this new stage, the popular ones shared with the PSOE the five seats on the Assembly Table, leaving Vox’s aspirations to have the presidency or at least some other representative in that body of assembly a mere illusion. chamber government.

The decision did not sit well with the deputies of the party whose national leader is Santiago Abascal. Its provincial president and new regional deputy, José Ángel Antelo, interpreted it as a “veto” and said he was “perplexed” by the strategy of the popular Murcians, once there has been an agreement between the same two parties to form a government in the Community Valencian. «Genoa [por la sede del PP en Madrid] It has decided that the regional elections be repeated in the Region of Murcia,” he added to make it clear that at this time it is impossible for Vox to abstain, which López Miras needs to be president when the investiture debate is called.

This situation left the election of the presidency of the Assembly for the XI Legislature in the background. The deputy of the PP Visitación Martínez Martínez was chosen to occupy the second highest political position in the Region. The 56-year-old lawyer, mayor of San Pedro del Pinatar for the last twelve years, prevailed in the second vote (she did not obtain a majority in the first) over the socialist Alfonso Martínez Baños and became the second after Rosa Peñalver, from the PSOE. woman who presides over the Murcian Parliament in four decades of autonomy.

In the election of vice-presidents of the Assembly Table there were no surprises either, despite speculation about possible agreements between the PP and Vox. Finally, the popular Miguel Ángel Miralles was elected as first vice president and Alfonso Martínez Baños as second. In the vote for secretaries, María del Carmen Ruiz Jódar, from the PP, and Virginia Lopo, from the PSOE, were elected first.

In her first words as the second authority of the Region of Murcia, Visitación Martínez expressed her “firm commitment to be the president of all” and called on the rest of the deputies to be “the reflection of our plural, open, dynamic and supportive society”. She also encouraged them to work “tirelessly to make the citizens who have placed their trust in us proud” and called for building a more prosperous and sustainable community. Martínez alluded to the need to take care of the Mar Menor and defend the water that the Region needs.

The new president of the Assembly, who takes over from Alberto Castillo, called on parliamentarians to put the interest of the citizens before the partisan. “Let us be all ears to listen to the society of our region, let us flood this House with proposals, measures and initiatives to improve the lives of all”. And, finally, she demanded the involvement of all the deputies “and that we live up to the trust placed in us.” She dismissed his words with a memory and thanks to all his predecessors.

The return of Alberto Garre



The session began with the constitution of the Age Table, made up of the oldest elected deputy, former regional president Alberto Garre, now a 71-year-old parliamentarian for Vox, who held the presidency; as well as by the two youngest, who acted as secretaries: Ignacio Arcas, from Vox, and Antonio Landáburu, from the PP, both 26 years old). Garre declared the session open and Arcas read the Convocation Decree, the list of elected deputies and deputies, and the contentious-electoral appeals filed, indicating the members of the Chamber that could be affected by their resolution.

The elected deputies present took an oath or promise to abide by the Constitution and the Statute of Autonomy of the Region of Murcia, following the formula established in the Regulations of the Assembly. All the representatives of Vox went out of the script, giving a note of color, who added “Y por España”; the deputies of Podemos Víctor Egio, who also said that he promised to “always defend my people from the abuses of the bad government”, and María Marín, who did so “for social justice, compliance with human rights and the fraternity of all the villages”. The socialist Miguel Ortega also promised, “for Cieza and the LGTBI community”, among other causes, and his groupmate, the poet Magdalena Sánchez Blesa, who added to his promise that “when we speak the language of flowers, there will be news of spring”.