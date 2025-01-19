Artificial intelligence (AI) is redefining the way we live, work and learn. From virtual assistants that simplify our daily tasks even algorithms As detection rates for some types of cancer increase, AI has become a omnipresent tool. However, while it is true that these technologies can increase our efficiency and expand our capabilities, many researchers wonder what impact can have the use of these tools in our minds.

To answer this question, a recent study carried out by Dr. Michael Gerlich, from the ‘SBS Swiss Business School’ in Zurich, Switzerland, has explored how frequent use of AI affects our ability to critical thinking.

Generation Z, the most vulnerable

The study, titled ‘AI Tools in Society: Impacts on Cognitive Offloading and the Future of Critical Thinking’, selected 666 participants of the United Kingdom, classified in three groups of age (17-25, 26-45 and over 46 years old), to carry out a 23 question quiz and thus measure the use of AI tools, cognitive download tendencies and critical thinking skills. Likewise, there were also carried out semi-structured interviews with 50 participants.

The findings revealed that the youngest participantsespecially those of Generation Z, showed a increased reliance on AI tools and they had lowest scores in the results that measured the critical thinking. According to the study, “the findings revealed a significant negative correlation between frequent use of AI tools and critical thinking skills, mediated by greater cognitive download.” Which means that The constant use of AI can decrease our ability to reason and solve problems autonomously by delegating too many cognitive functions to these tools.









The role of education as a key element

However, the research highlighted that The educational level is a key element in the preservation of these cognitive abilities. “A higher educational level was associated with better critical thinking skills, regardless of the use of AI,” they stated, noting the importance of educational strategies to mitigate negative effects. “These results highlight the potential cognitive costs of reliance on AI tools, emphasizing the need for educational strategies that promote critical engagement with AI technologies,” they conclude, highlighting that technologyalthough powerful, should never replace our ability to think critically and autonomously.