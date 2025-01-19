Via X, again. This is how a new dialectical ‘battle’ was unleashed this Saturday with the Minister of Transport and Sustainable Mobility, the socialist from ValladolidOscar Puenteas one of the protagonists of the Twitter struggle. On the other side, the Councilor for Tourism, Events and City Brand as well as spokesperson for the Municipal Group of the PP in the Valladolid City Council, Blanca Jimenez. As a backdrop, the project presented by the City Council for the rehabilitation of the old Convent of the Catherines with the aim of converting it into the Wine Culture Center has not passed the filter to obtain the 7.4 million of the call for what is known as the 2% cultural of the Ministry of Housing.

A decision that was criticized on Friday by the mayor of the capital of Pisuerga, the popular Jesus Julio Carneror, who questioned that on previous occasions the central Executive had “supported the project in previous calls.” Due to the fact that now «leave out in a surprising way» it’s incomprehensible”. “Let’s see if better times come and the needs and demands of the city are listened to by the Government of Spain,” added Carnero.

The response of Bridge this Saturday, on the old Twitter, where he defended that the proposal presented by the person who took over from him in June 2023 and succeeded him in the Mayor’s Office of Valladolid has been rejected due to his «very low technical quality (10 points out of 40)». “The Archbishopric (also of Valladolid) has obtained the 5th highest aid of the 91 granted,” added the minister in his comment on the social network

«The best times for Valladolid will come when you stop being mayor. Incompetent!!», Óscar Puente emphatically concluded in that post in which he shared Carnero's statements about the project.









Your proposal has been rejected due to its “very low technical quality” (10 points out of 40). The Archbishopric (also of Valladolid) has obtained the 5th highest aid of the 91 granted. The best times for Valladolid will come when you stop being mayor. Incompetent!! pic.twitter.com/jTU5gZIrc1 — Oscar Puente (@oscar_puente_) January 18, 2025

And the reply, also via virtual, through a longer comment from the tourism councilor, who questioned that Puente maintained that the Catalinas project has been discarded due to its low technical quality when It is “his” proposal, that of the minister himself in times at the head of the City Council. “Incredible,” Blanca Jiménez added, before going into an in-depth explanation.

«What is the only thing that has changed between December 2022, when the 1st subsidy is granted, from the Ministry of Industry and Tourism for Catalinas, and December 2024, when the 2nd is denied by the Ministry of Transport and Sustainable Mobility?» , he asks, to respond immediately and in capital letters: “The responsible minister.”

News: Puente says that HIS Catalinas project presented at 2% has not received aid due to its low technical quality. Incredible.

Let me explain:

What is the only thing that has changed between December 2022, when the 1st subsidy is granted, from the Ministry of Industry and Tourism… pic.twitter.com/WejH9rxCdE — Blanca JC (@Ohara911) January 18, 2025

And, the councilor maintains, “the civil servant team that writes the project that is presented, the consultant, the plan, place, proposed techniques: exactly the same». “Without forgetting – he continues – that the call to which we applied (2% cultural) is the same one that was planned to attend in the original 2022 plan.” In addition, he adds that the City Council presents this project because the call came out in the summer of 2023 and they took possession in June. “We don’t waste time and we do our job,” he adds.

And he also concludes forcefully: «The misfortune of this city is that a former mayor bounced be the one who makes decisions regarding areas that affect Valladolid so much. Catalinas, the airport, the burial. What a cross, gentlemen. But there is no minister that lasts 100 years and Valladolid resists. Catalinas will be the best center of wine culture in Spain despite Óscar Puente and the disastrous opposition of this city.”