The study indicated that air pollution and high temperatures increased the incidence of cancers of the lung, skin, digestive system, and other serious diseases.

While the United Nations Development Program indicated that climate change may be more deadly than malignant diseases, American researchers found a strong relationship between climate changes and the increase in the incidence of these dangerous diseases around the world.

By analyzing more than 50 published scientific papers, the researchers provided a summary of the future impacts of global warming on major types of cancer, from environmental toxins to food and water quality.

According to UCLA doctors and epidemiologists, the current global battle to mitigate climate change needs more support to put it on the right track, in terms of public health and cancer protection.

Researchers believe that the greatest health threat lies in those resulting from air pollution, exposure to ultraviolet radiation and industrial toxins, in addition to the interruption of water and food supplies in the areas that need them most.

Lung diseases are expected to increase in the world due to exposure to toxic particles in the air, as scientific estimates indicate that they are responsible for 15 percent of new cases of lung cancer.

The study also indicates that the worsening social and economic gap is linked to high rates of migration and poverty, as the poor have higher rates of incurable diseases than others due to lack of medical care or medicine.

Today, the planet Earth is exposed to an unprecedented rise in temperatures, which puts it before many challenges, especially with the worsening cases of deaths and chronic diseases, but it is a problem whose risks can only be avoided through concerted efforts and tremendous work, reducing the emission of greenhouse gases and expanding the scope of green renewable energy. For a healthy, sustainable life for all.

Imminent danger

In a previous report by the Center for Climate Change at Harvard University, it was stated that high temperatures and extreme weather events contribute to an increase in heart and arterial diseases, in addition to infectious diseases. The following is a list of diseases affected by the phenomenon of climate change, according to the British newspaper The Guardian.

Difficulties in pregnancy and childbirth

Pregnant women are more vulnerable to exposure to heat and air pollution, which are manifestations of climate change, and the burden increases when a pregnant woman suffers from allergies, as climate change makes allergies worse.

Heart and lung diseases

Air pollution gets worse as temperatures rise, negatively affecting the heart and lungs. Fossil fuel pollution causing the climate crisis is also linked to increased incidence of various diseases and deaths from cardiovascular disease, and is linked to more asthma attacks and other breathing problems.

Dehydration and kidney problems

It is difficult to keep your body hydrated on days when temperatures rise. High temperatures are linked to kidney stones and kidney failure. Patients who require dialysis due to kidney failure can have trouble obtaining treatment during extreme weather events.

skin diseases

High temperatures and depletion of the ozone layer increase the risk of skin cancer. The same refrigerants and gases that damage the ozone layer contribute to climate change.

Gastrointestinal diseases

Heat is associated with a higher risk of salmonella and campylobacter outbreaks. Heavy rain can contaminate drinking water.

Neurological diseases

Changing temperatures and rainfall patterns cause some insects to spread farther, thus transmitting malaria, dengue, Lyme disease and West Nile virus. Waterborne cholera and cirrhosis increase with increasing drought and floods.

Mental health

The American Psychological Association has created a 69-page guide on how climate change can trigger stress, depression, and anxiety. “The link between mental health and climate change is inextricable,” the association says.

Neurological diseases

Fossil fuel pollution can increase the risk of stroke. Coal burning also produces mercury – a neurotoxin for fetuses. Diseases spread by mosquitoes and ticks increase the chance of neurological problems. Extreme heat is also linked to cerebrovascular disease, a disorder that affects the blood supply to the brain.

Carbon dioxide emissions reduce the nutrient density of crops, reducing plant levels of protein, zinc and iron and leading to further nutritional deficiencies. Food supplies are also being depleted due to drought, social instability and inequality linked to climate change.

Extreme weather events, including hurricanes, floods and wildfires, often cause physical injury. Extreme heat is also linked to aggression and violence, and the global climate crisis is linked to violent conflict and forced migration.