Joy on the track, apprehension off it

2023 will definitely be a year to remember forever Max Verstappen on a professional level. The Dutchman from Red Bull achieved 19 victories in 22 Grands Prix, winning his third world title in Formula 1 with probably unrepeatable records. An unstoppable parable, that of the champion from Hasselt, who however at a family level had to deal with some unexpected worries. His father Josthe man who essentially accompanied him throughout his career, leading him to reach the extraordinary levels to which Max reached, in fact had to endure a delicate heart operation.

Dad Jos’ operation

This delicate episode was revealed by the parent of the 26-year-old standard bearer of the Milton Keynes team himself, in a recent interview given to the main Dutch motorsport website, Formulas 1. Verstappen senior – who is still active as a driver, as he occasionally takes part in some ‘minor’ rally competitions – recently discovered that he has a heart problem which had accompanied him – without apparent obvious symptoms – since birth. The 51-year-old former Benetton, Minardi and Arrows driver defined “bothersome“having to undergo surgery, but fortunately”now everything is solved“.

“Luckily the doctors were able to find the problem and now I feel fit again – said Jos Verstappen – it’s something I’ve had my whole life that had never been discovered. Otherwise action could have been taken immediately. But you can live up to a hundred years with this problem“. Continuing his story, Max Verstappen’s father admitted that he had experienced the whole affair with a certain anxiety: “Any heart operation always makes you nervous, Obviously. Something can always go wrong and you are totally dependent on other people. But I also had a hernia in my neck 20 years ago, which made me even more nervous.”.

Greater attention to private life

Understandably the experience of the delicate intervention has changed Verstappen’s priorities. The 51-year-old from Montfort explained that he is, now more than ever, determined to enjoy his daughter more with his new wife (the third) Sandy Sijtsma, and with his two youngest children, Jason Jaxx and Mila Faye. “Something like that makes you put things into perspective and makes you appreciate what you have even more – concluded Jos – I have a beautiful wife and two small children with whom I want to spend good times for as long as possible“.