Wednesday, April 12, 2023, 8:08 p.m.





The Carlos III Health Institute (ISCIII) has published an article in the magazine ‘Frontiers in Public Health’ in which it reveals that the main reason given by people who decided not to get vaccinated in 2021 was the belief that vaccines had been developed excessively fast, that they were experimental, or that they were not safe. In this sense, it suggests the need for communication strategies focused on providing accessible and updated scientific information. While adding that it is important to promote information campaigns that provide reliable information and combat ‘fake news’ and myths.

The article is led by María Falcón, a professor at the University of Murcia (UMU), in collaboration with researchers from three ISCIII centers. This study analyzes data from a survey on reasons for non-vaccination, with data collected in the last quarter of 2021.

In the study, two different groups of people were observed: on the one hand, those who claimed reasons related to health or access difficulties, and on the other, those who reported reasons such as distrust, a low perception of risk and certain beliefs that were far from scientific evidence. .

The first group shows greater confidence in health professionals and reports a greater intention to get vaccinated in the future, while the second shows less preventive behavior and a lower risk perception, with less intention to get vaccinated.