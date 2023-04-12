HS Environment | Researcher on the government’s environmental balance: “Protection is needed, but it alone is not enough”

According to Maria Ohisalo, the Greens’ goals progressed “perhaps to a historic extent”. HS asked the experts for an assessment of the government’s environmental actions.

The greens the goals progressed during the past four years “perhaps to a historic extent”.

That’s what the chairman of the Greens said Maria Ohisalo on Tuesday when he announced that he would no longer continue as the leader of the party. Behind was a drastic election defeat, for which Ohisalo took responsibility. However, he said that during this government’s term, the environment “came to the heart of politics”.

The statement came at a time when the coalition Petteri Orpo trying to find a new government for Finland. Climate and environmental issues are a theme that divides the government-friendly parties. Basic Finns would like the climate goals to be relaxed – others would not.

What is the outgoing government’s environmental legacy really like? What will the next government find ahead?

HS asked for an assessment from two different experts.

Bios research unit researcher, Doctor of Economics Paavo Järvensivu wrote an article about the government’s environmental heritage To the Politics website his colleagues Tere Vadenin with.

“Sanna Marini the government’s climate and diversity goals have been good, but the means are clearly insufficient. Instead of creating concrete change paths for the economy, the government focused on updating laws and strategies,” read the summary of the article.

Järvensivu has not changed its mind about that summary. He admits that the climate act and the 2035 carbon neutrality goal written in it can be considered historic.

However, that alone is not enough if the “ecological reconstruction” of society does not proceed quickly enough. With ecological reconstruction, Järvensivu means a fundamental change in industry, movement and construction.

The goal is a society that no longer warms the climate and impoverishes nature. We are still far from that. Finland’s net emissions haven’t really decreased in 30 years: greenhouse gas emissions have decreased by a third, but carbon sinks have shrunk by the same amount.

Read more: Finland succeeded in reducing emissions – by creating new emissions elsewhere

“Society’s metabolism needs to be reformed away from the use of fossil fuels and overconsumption of natural resources,” says Järvensivu.

According to Järvensivu, comprehensive planning based on science and a bold industrial policy would be needed for this.

He reminds, for example, that the Finnish forest industry would not have developed into its current form without state-owned companies, state infrastructure investments and forestry research paid for with public funds.

He would like similar guidance now towards a new, more sustainable economy.

Tahkoluoto offshore wind farm off Pori. Last year, a record amount of wind power was built in Finland. Projects are pouring into Finland on market terms, so the government’s role has remained to clarify the permit.

Marin’s government doubled the appropriations for environmental protection to around 200 million euros.

The money was used for the Metso program for voluntary protection of forests, the Helmi program for restoring habitats, and the Nousu program for releasing stream waters.

Järvensivu does not want to downplay these investments.

“Protection is needed, but it alone is not enough,” he states.

“We cannot endlessly protect ourselves going forward. Protection measures limit [ympäristön kannalta kestämätöntä] the economy but they don’t change it.”

Changing the economy requires new ways of doing things. In Järvensivu’s opinion, one of the successes of the government was the research and development funding law, which was enacted based on the proposal of the parliamentary working group.

The law increases state support for company innovations. Research and development expenditures are to be increased to four percent in relation to GDP in 2030. The working group also outlines that research investments should accelerate the breakthrough in sustainability.

“Finland must aim determinedly to become a leading factor in a sustainable future by developing system-level planning, development, research and business expertise in key areas of technology and expertise, such as energy and environmental technology”, the working group’s in the final report it is said.

The right one Järvensivu also mentions the government’s circular economy strategy as a parallel but modest measure. It set the goal that the total consumption of domestic primary raw materials, such as minerals and wood, in 2035 will not exceed the level of 2015.

Achieving the goal requires curbing overconsumption, recycling materials and thoughtful construction, where the old is not demolished for nothing.

During this government period, the Land Use and Construction Act had to be reformed, but the reform fell into political disputes. The articles on the construction side are progressing, but not on the land use side.

In land use, the importance of green corridors and ecological connections could have been emphasized in planning, but this large-scale environmental measure was not done.

This is the executive director of the Finnish Nature Conservation Association I met Veistola considered Marini’s government’s environmental policy to be the biggest failure in HS’s previous article dealing with the government’s environmental balance.

Read more: The protection received one hundred million, but they were careful not to touch the forests – this is what the Marini government’s environmental balance looks like

Despite everything, Veistola was of the opinion that Marin’s government was Finland’s most progressive government in environmental matters since joining the EU in 1995.

In addition to the Climate Act, a major reform of the Nature Conservation Act was implemented during the period. The principles of so-called ecological compensation were written into the law for the first time.

Jan-Anders Winqvist, CEO of Forsby Gård Ab, walked by the mowed reeds in Loviisa. Mowing is done with the money of the Helmi program and its goal is to reduce the nutrient load of the Baltic Sea and to make the nature of the beach more diverse.

Lake side A more positive assessment of the government’s environmental actions is given by the director of the Seas and Inland Waters program of the environmental organization WWF Sampsa Vilhunen.

HS chose Vilhusen to be interviewed, because water bodies were pretty much left entirely at the feet of forests and carbon sinks in the election debates.

In Vilhunen’s opinion, it was “globally noteworthy” that the removal of migration barriers for migratory fish was mentioned in the program of Marini’s government.

Read more: “Nothing can stop this”, says Jasper Pääkkönen – the dam that blocked the passage of salmon was dismantled, and the results stop

With the money from the Nousu program, small hydropower plants can be dismantled and river nature can be revived. Many small hydropower plants produce marginally little electricity and do not act as a regulating force in the absence of dams, but the positive effect of the pulp on nature is great, Vilhunen reasons.

The Water Act was also changed in favor of stream water nature. The update of the law would allow the addition of fishing lanes to the permits of hundreds of old dams, and the law is ready for approval.

Even otherwise, in Vilhunen’s opinion, the protection of water bodies started in the right direction during this government period, where money is used for practical activities and less for seminars.

Read more: The extremely endangered Saimaa lake salmon threatens to disappear completely

As a third example, he mentions the water protection enhancement program, which has helped curb nutrient runoff into the Baltic Sea. This has been done, for example, by building wetlands and restoring marshes. Both retain water and prevent floods that wash nutrients into the sea.

“For the first time, this water protection is now being done by adults for real,” says Vilhunen.

Vilhunen believes that water protection may also be the “lowest common denominator” on which all the parties of the future government can at least reach an agreement.

When the WWF recently made the parties contain environmental claims the survey, only one claim received a yes from all parties. It read like this:

“In the coming term of office, the volunteer-based Helmi, Metso, and Nousu programs as well as the water protection enhancement program will be made permanent.”