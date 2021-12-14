EP Murcia Tuesday 14 December 2021, 18:54



52.4% of the citizens of the Region of Murcia intend to get vaccinated against the flu this winter, above the national average, according to the study ‘Influenza Vaccination Observatory in Spain’ conducted by the social research consultancy GAD3, with the support of Seqirus.

Specifically, according to this study, this winter there will be a high acceptance of the influenza vaccine among risk groups, with an intention of 75.1% in the Murcian population belonging to this group. 45.8% of the people surveyed in the Region consider that the flu vaccine is more important this year due to the current context marked by the pandemic. In Spain, one in three Spaniards trusts the vaccine as the main preventive measure against the flu.

Regarding intentionality in the group over 65 years of age, this amounts to 75.8%, and 75.1% in all risk groups. This is reflected in the study, prepared before the start of the 2021-2022 vaccination campaign with the aim of knowing the situation and opinion regarding vaccination against influenza in Spanish society.

The conclusions of the study in the Region also indicate that, due to the current context marked by Covid-19, the perception of society regarding the importance of flu vaccination is greater this year than others. Specifically, 45.8% of the Murcians surveyed consider that this year it is more important to be vaccinated against this respiratory virus due to the pandemic.

At the national level, the first edition of the study shows that the intention of the Spanish population to get vaccinated in the current influenza campaign is higher than 50%, while it rises to 79.4% in the group of people over 65 years of age.

Likewise, one in three Spaniards trusts the vaccine as the main preventive measure against the flu, being the medical recommendation and the protection itself, as well as that of the environment, the main reasons declared by the people surveyed to get vaccinated.

Despite the high degree of acceptance of the flu vaccine, it should be noted that 52% of Spaniards have never been vaccinated against the flu. According to the study, in which 2,211 people have participated, the Covid pandemic has contributed to increasing the positive social perception towards vaccination as a method of protection and prevention against contagious respiratory diseases.

The study shows the high degree of sensitivity regarding the importance of protection against diseases caused by respiratory viruses, such as influenza, being especially notable among those under 30 years of age.

According to this report, almost 20% of the population that was not vaccinated in 2020 plan to be vaccinated in the current influenza campaign. In this sense, 68.1% of those surveyed believe that having more information on the benefits and improving access to Primary Care Centers are the two main ways to encourage vaccination.

The toilets, a key piece



The study conducted by GAD3 also highlights the essential role of health professionals in influencing the protection of the population against seasonal viral diseases such as influenza.

60% of Spaniards who did get vaccinated in 2020 maintain that they did so as a result of a medical prescription. While the lack of a medical prescription (41.7%) and considering that it is not necessary to be vaccinated because they believe that the flu is not a serious disease (30.7%) are the two main obstacles in the intention of vaccination.

According to Pepe Martínez Olmos, Professor at the Andalusian School of Public Health (EASP), “it is essential to continue promoting the vaccine culture, since with the flu vaccine we not only avoid health problems, but also contribute to the sustainability of the health system since it avoids a high percentage of hospitalizations and deaths caused by the flu.

“Once again, as a result of the arrival of the Covid-19 pandemic, we have confirmed the importance of working in a united and coordinated manner, as well as the need to review and update the management and communication mechanisms that allow us to deliver the correct messages in substance and form to citizens, “he concludes.