The first electric of the AMG brand is finally available for order. This was announced by the house of Affalterbach talking about the Mercedes-AMG EQS 53 4MATIC +, a car with an autonomy of up to 580 kilometers and with a price that has been established starting from around 152,500 euros at authorized dealers. The luxury sedan with an output of up to 560 kW has been redesigned and further developed in all areas relevant to performance.

The standard equipment includes, among other things, all-wheel drive AMG Performance 4MATIC + fully variable, active rear axle steering and Ride Control + AMG air suspension with Adaptive Damping System. Hyperscreen and Digital Light system are also standard. Not only that: the AMG Sound Experience audio system was installed, with the help of special speakers, bass actuator and a sound generator. And it’s available in two modes, “Authentic” or “Performance”.

The package AMG Dynamic Plus it temporarily delivers more power and torque: 560 kW instead of 484 kW and 1,020 Nm instead of 950 Nm. The shutter speed from 0 to 100 km / h is therefore only 3.4 seconds instead of 3.8 seconds. There is also an increase in the maximum speed from 220 km / h to 250 km / h. The AMG ceramic-composite brake system (front axle) is characterized by a lower weight and thus increases agility through lower unsprung masses on the suspension. The brake discs are generously sized (440 x 40 mm), while the calipers are painted in bronze.

On request it is also available AMG Track Pace, a virtual track engineer: the software is part of the MBUX infotainment system and is designed for track driving. Permanently records more than 80 vehicle specific data. In addition, lap and sector times are displayed, as well as the respective difference to a reference time. Since specific display elements are shown in green or red, drivers are able to see at a glance without reading the numbers whether they are currently faster or slower than the best time.