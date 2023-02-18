Abu Dhabi (Al Ittihad)

Today, the Abu Dhabi International Ju-Jitsu Professionals Association Championship “Without Suit” competitions, organized by the Ju-Jitsu Federation in cooperation with the Abu Dhabi International Association of Ju-Jitsu Professionals (AJP), kicked off today at the Mubadala Arena in Zayed Sports City.

The competitions were distinguished by strong performance and equal fights, whose stars were elite players from the country and around the world, in the presence of a large audience.

The fights were attended by Mohammed Salem Al Dhaheri, Vice President of the Jiu-Jitsu Federation, Hassan Al-Fardan, CEO of Al-Fardan Exchange, Mansour Al-Ketbi, Executive Director – Digital and Institutional Services, Human Resources and Group Support Services Affairs at Mubadala Investment Company, Tariq Al-Bahri, Director of the Abu Dhabi Professional Jiu-Jitsu Association, and a number of Federation officials and representatives of clubs and academies.

The Sharjah Self-Defense Sports Club took the lead with the conclusion of the first day’s competitions, while the AFNT Academy came in second place, and Shabab Al-Ahly Club came in third place.

The competitions witnessed wide participation in the categories of juniors, youth and masters, noting that the tournament launched the new sports season for the association, and is included in the annual classification approved by the Abu Dhabi Association of Professional Jiu-Jitsu (AJP), as it gives the first-place winner 600 classification points for each category, which constitutes an ideal start for the players. Participants.

Mohammed Salem Al Dhaheri, Vice President of the Ju-Jitsu Federation, presented, on behalf of the Federation, a message of thanks, appreciation and gratitude to the wise leadership, for its continuous support for sports and athletes, especially ju-jitsu, which leads the country’s sporting renaissance through the achievements of the country’s sons and daughters in various forums, and its consolidation of the status of the Emirates and the capital, Abu Dhabi, as a home. The world of the game and the number one destination for heroes from all over the world.

Al Dhaheri praised the wide participation in the tournament by players and professionals representing more than 50 countries, and the increase in the participation rate compared to previous versions, noting at the same time the efforts of the organizing committee and partners who contribute to the accuracy of organization, high professionalism, and the honorable appearance in which the tournament appears, in a manner befitting the state’s prestige. And the capital, Abu Dhabi, hosts and organizes world championships.

Al Dhaheri stressed that the championship reflects the quality of the championships that Abu Dhabi offers to the world, pointing out that the capital of jujitsu consolidates its position as the largest developer of the game in the world, as its championships have become at the forefront of the global agendas for sports, in addition to its contribution to cultivating talents and making champions, which is in line with the strategy of the Emirates Federation. Ju-Jitsu aims to prepare a group of stars who are able to climb the international podiums.

Hassan Al-Fardan, CEO of Alfardan Exchange, says: We are proud of our partnership with the Ju-Jitsu Federation and the Abu Dhabi Professional Jiu-Jitsu Association, and we are keen to contribute to supporting this powerful tournament and other distinguished tournaments that will take place during the season.

He added: It is a great honor for me to participate in the coronation of the winners who represent the next generation of champions. We cherish this partnership, and will do our best to help the federation achieve its goals of developing jiu-jitsu around the world.