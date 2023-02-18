Accidents | The snowmobile went out of control, the youngster was injured after flying over the handlebars

Young a man was injured in a snowmobile accident on Saturday afternoon in Outokumpu, North Karelia.

A man was riding a snowmobile trail on a bumpy and hilly section when he lost control of the sled. The snowmobile drifted off the track, and the man flew over the handlebars.

The sledder was injured, but was conscious. The rescue and first aid of the North Karelia rescue service transported the man supported out of the terrain. He was transferred by life raft from the terrain to an ambulance waiting by the side of the road.

It was about 300 meters from the accident site to the road.

“It had rolling terrain and sudden steep parts, ascents and descents of several meters over a 300-meter distance. A really challenging route at that point,” says the firefighter-paramedic Ari Pakkanen from the rescue service of North Karelia.

Injured the man had the appropriate sledder’s gear.

“Certainly the equipment provided a lot of protection in what happened,” Pakkanen says.

The accident happened around three o’clock. The man was taken to the North Karelia Central Hospital in Joensuu for treatment.

The rescue service thanks the sledders for their help, as the sledders offered their help in moving the rescue service and personnel and closed the route to prevent further damage.