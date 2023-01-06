CDMX.- A 11-year-old boy was wounded in the abdomen by a stray bullet after the operation that was undertaken to recapture one of the leaders of the Sinaloa Cartel, Ovidio Guzmánin the town of Jesús María, several kilometers from Culiacán, Sinaloa.

The minor entered the Culiacán General Hospital around 1:00 p.m.located in the center of the city, reported personnel from this institution,

With a bullet injury to his kidney and part of his intestinesthe boy underwent ‘damage control’ surgery to be stabilized.

“He was not one of those who carry guns and stuff,” he said.

Now, the child is in intensive care waiting for him to undergo surgery again in the following two or three days.

He assured that the health personnel, who arrived at 5:00 in the morning, continue to be sheltered in the hospital due to the risk of leaving after the spiral of violence unleashed in the entity.

“What was said was that everyone stay where they are, that they are not mobilizing. If you are in the hospital, stay there, do not go out, because they can take your car away and burn it.”

Cuitláhuac González, Secretary of Health of Sinaloa, thanked the health personnel for staying in the hospital.

“I thank the doctors, nurses, interns and hospital staff, for staying and showing commitment to continue working, despite the long night, I appreciate their effort and I wish the bad weather improves,” he wrote on social networks.

We recommend you read:

For its part, the Mexican Institute of Social Security (IMSS) reported on the closure of Family Medicine Units (UMF), Nurseries and four subdelegations, as well as the suspension of consultations and surgeries scheduled to protect citizens.