Ice hockey | Canada is the new world champion of young men’s ice hockey – the Czech Republic fell in overtime

Canada has won the under-20 men’s ice hockey world championship. In the World Cup they hosted, Canada beat the Czech Republic 3–2 in the final match that went into overtime.

The first two sets of the match remained firmly in the gloves of the host Canada. Canada’s opening goal was scored in the first period Dylan Guenther19, who also pitched by Shane Wright, 19, the goal he scored in the second period.

Instead, there was a sudden turn in the third set, when the Czech Republic Jiri Kulich18, opened the scoring for his team, and immediately after Jakub Kos, 19, equalized. The match was decided in the seventh minute of extra time, when Canada’s Guenther scored his second goal of the match.