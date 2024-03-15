Pérez de Vargas, before a shot from Slovenia. JLRECIO

The best Spain returned when the sun was shining brightest, to scare away the suspicions it left in the European Championship two months ago and stay one millimeter away from the Games. After a brilliant and resounding victory against Slovenia, only mathematics prevented them from celebrating the Olympic ticket, although it would take a catastrophe this Sunday against Brazil (17.45, Tdp) to be left without the Games. She would be better off losing by up to 18 points if before (15.15) Slovenia complies and defeats the eliminated Bahrain.

After the terrible continental championship of almost everyone, no one was more exalted by this important victory than Gonzalo Pérez de Vargas. In January, on the black night against Croatia, the goalkeeper left with only one save in 26 shots. No precedents were found for such a hole. This Friday, against Slovenia, the Toledo goalkeeper put in a marvelous performance: 18 saves and a 47% success rate. From there, Spain recovered everything it had been until the unforeseen collapse in Germany at the beginning of the year. The goalkeeper took an important part of the trip to Paris.

Despite the general symphony and, especially, the goal, the night started with a small scare: 1-4 in the fifth minute. But just that. A hint of what was not. Joan Cañellas, perhaps the veteran with the most pending Olympic scores (in addition to the absence of the team in 2016, he missed the Tokyo event due to a minor injury), began to stop the goalkeeper, and finally Spain was reunited with Spain. The team unleashed all the pyrotechnics, which are a lot: voracious in defense and brilliant in attack. They were a few minutes at the height of his best version just when he needed it most, when the cloud of doubt had settled over the locker room after the terrible European Championship.

Imanol Garciandia, one of the few elite strikers who has been able to light up national handball in recent times, was a hammer with his left arm, Ángel Fernández did not let one pass (five goals without a mistake at halftime), and Aleix punished to the contrary. Nothing squeaked, nothing went out of tune. Slovenia knew little, overwhelmed and without response to Hispanics who were going downhill. The Balkans spent almost eight minutes blind and a 6-0 score made it 17-10 in the Granollers pavilion, this time much more populated. The 20 goals at halftime reflected an agile and almost perfect attack when the break came. And with hardly any participation from Álex Dujshebaev, who did not appear until the 20th minute. His brother Dani was left in the stands due to an overload in his right knee that has not been completely ruled out for this Sunday.

The resumption returned a more earthly Spain, except in the case of Pérez de Vargas, who continued with his display of arms and legs. A whole recital, a wall with three layers of iron, a performance that he needed. Supported by him, Spain only had to manage the income against a Slovenia without faith or the ability to respond. Los Hispanicos, one millimeter from Paris.

Spain, 32 – Slovenia, 22

Spain: Pérez de Vargas (Corrales), Gómez (3), Garciandia (6), Serdio (4), Guardiola, Cañellas (3) and Á. Fernández (5) —starting seven—; TO. Dujshebaev (2), Solé, Figueras (1), Morros, Casado, A. García (3), Tarrafeta (3) and D. Fernández (2).

Slovenia: Ferlin (Lesjak), Kodrin (1), Mackovsek (3), Bombac (5.3p), Blagotinsek (1), Cehte (2), Janc (4) —starting seven—; Slatinek (1), Gaber, Zarabec (1), Horzen, Cokan, Novak, Vlah (4) and Suholeznik.

Partials every five minutes: 2-5, 6-6, 8-9, 12-10, 16-10, 20-13 —rest—; 23-15, 24-18, 26-18, 27-19, 29-21 and 32-22.

Referees: Vaclav Horacek and Jiri Novotny (Czech Republic). They excluded Guardiola (2), A. Gómez, Morros, D. Fernández, Cehte (3, 54m53s), Slatinek and Mackovsek.

Granollers Pavilion. 4,500 spectators.

Classification (two pass)

Spain, 4 points (+10 in goal difference between Slovenia, Brazil and the national team)

Brazil, 2 (-1)

Slovenia, 2 (-9)

Bahrain, 0

You can follow EL PAÍS Deportes in Facebook and xor sign up here to receive our weekly newsletter.