At least four people were stabbed on Monday on the campus of Louisiana Tech University in Ruston, Louisiana, in the southern United States.
Local media reported that one of the victims was in serious but stable condition. The suspect, identified as a student, fled after the attack but was arrested by campus police minutes later.
In a statement, the university described the stabbing as a “random act of violence,” noting that an investigation is underway in this regard.
