Russia | Putin mispronounced the name of the President of Kazakhstan again

President Tokayev’s counterattack surprised the Kremlin delegation. Tokayev is not the only one whose name Putin has twisted into amazing shapes.

Russian president Vladimir Vladimirovich Putin the president visited Astana, the capital of Kazakhstan, on Thursday last week Kasym-Žomart Kemelevych Tokayev from the invitation. It is worth mentioning the patronymics, because with them you can successfully talk in Russian while respecting the interlocutor and at the same time showing friendliness and closeness.

This time, this traditional Russian way did not quite materialize for Putin, reports the Kazakh media.

“Our mutual exchange of goods increased by more than ten percent in 2022,” Putin said Kursiv news site by. “Vot, Kasym-Žomart Kelemevytš said that the exchange was 27 billion dollars, according to our statistics, 28.2 billion dollars.” So his real surname is Kemelevyč.

President “Kelemevych”, on the other hand, surprised Putin and the Russian delegation by starting his speech in the Kazakh language, which is known to have not happened during the visits of either Russian or Soviet leaders for decades.

Radio channel Majak’s recording immortalized Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, press chief Dmitri Peskov and the rest of the Kremlin entourage jamming interpretation devices into their ears.

When the earplugs were in place, Tokayev switched his language to Russian and addressed his guest by his first and patronymic names roughly as follows: “Dear Vajim Vaimovič…”

Putin met the name of the host for the second time in the same meeting in Astana, says Kursiv. The Russian president used the name “Kemel Žomartovič” for his Kazakh colleague, but immediately afterwards corrected the name to the correct one, i.e. Kasym-Žomart Kemelevytš.

Last week’s meeting was not the first time Putin has had trouble with Tokayev’s name. The translation “Kemel Žomartoviš” that appeared now has been heard from Putin at least once before, reports the news site Medusa. This happened at a meeting of the security organization of the former Soviet states in January 2022. At that time, Russia sent soldiers to Kazakhstan in the name of the organization to quell the riots.

A person named “Kemel Žomartoviš” also appeared in Putin’s speech last June at the St. Petersburg Economic Forum. In that meeting, Tokayev publicly dissociated himself from Putin’s war policy in Ukraine for the first time.

“States have their territorial unity and peoples have the right to self-determination,” Tokayev said from the speaker’s position, adding that the so-called People’s Republics of Donetsk and Luhansk, recognized by Russia at the time, are “pseudo-states.” Russia later declared that it had annexed the “people’s republics” to itself.

Hostnames are also used in the Kazakh language. The president’s patronymic in his native language is Kemeluly, but Putin has not uttered such a name.

Tokayev is not the only president whose name has changed into an exciting form in Putin’s speech. Tokaev’s predecessor Nursultan Abishevich Nazarbayev received the name “Nasanbitš” from Putin in 2016. Ex-president of Kyrgyzstan Almazbek Sharshenovich Atambaev Alanbek Šaršynytš ​​and Alya Rešeršenović have been in Putin’s speech.

And the heads of state in Central Asia are not the only ones rechristened by Putin. At least the former president of Tatarstan, which is part of Russia Mintimer Shaimiev and the current manager of the area Rustam Minnihanov have received a new host name from Putin.

Do the difficult and foreign names not remain in the memory of the aging Putin? If this were the case, then the president’s memory would break down quite selectively, because he has no difficulty with most foreign names. Meduza has already recorded the first nominations more than eight years ago, that it is about to expire. And for example Putin has known Nazarbayev for more than 20 years, and yet one fine day he will become “Nasanbitch”.

“Putin remembers all the names and prepares for the discussions carefully”, investigative journalist familiar with the Russian security services Andrei Soldatov commented to Meduza. According to him, it is a “typical Russian civil service hooliganism”.

Historian who conducted more than 130 interviews with members and workers of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of the Soviet Union Nikolai Mitrokhin claims that the interviewees remembered “thousands of first and last name combinations” because it belonged to the administrative culture.

When Putin came, he brought his very own administrative culture. It seems to include selective name memory.