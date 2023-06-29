Wednesday, June 28, 2023



| Updated 06/29/2023 09:19h.

A house in a state of ruin, which must be demolished, prevents the progress of the road works in the upper neighborhoods of Lorca. The construction of 60 meters of road depends on its demolition so that the infrastructure is finished in September.

The mayor, Fulgencio Gil, who supervised the work on Wednesday, said that the house, located on Rincón Bautista street in the San Pedro neighborhood, was expropriated at the time and its owners received the corresponding compensation but the family continues to inhabit it.

Gil criticized the fact that the previous PSOE government team did not immediately demolish the house to prevent its occupation or start the procedures for the relocation of the family and hoped that the problem would be resolved “as soon as possible” to be able to finish the layout of the road. . He added that he is “urging” municipal services to resolve this issue.

PSOE councilor Isabel Casalduero responded to his criticism and described the mayor as “cynical” for blaming the previous government team for the delay in the road works. She recalled that in 2016 it was the PP government that expropriated the house and months later “abandoned” the road construction project because “they did not believe in it.” According to Casaludero, the popular left paid for the expropriation of the house, which was not demolished and is still occupied by the previous owners.

Gil pointed out, for his part, that it has been possible to correct all the setbacks that have arisen during the works for the execution of the complex infrastructure, such as the necessary adaptations of the layout and the changes in the design of several walls due to the high slope of the road. A total of 11 have been built, mostly masonry, but also breakwater, concrete and micropiles in specific areas.

One of the most complex jobs has been to build the retaining wall, parallel to the Plaza de la Coronela, in the San Pedro neighborhood, 100 meters long and 11 meters high at its highest point. Its construction was at the expense of the diversion by the electrical company Iberdrola of an underground medium voltage line that existed in the area and that paralyzed the works.

He specified that other incidents that prevented the completion of the works within the agreed period have also been corrected, such as the modification of the design for access to the road from the RM-701 highway, on the ascent to San Juan, which required the corresponding approval by the General Directorate of Highways.