United States | Biden mixed up his words again: stated that Putin is losing the war in Iraq

The president probably wanted to say that Putin is losing the war in Ukraine, not in Iraq, which the United States and its allies invaded in 2003. The 80-year-old Biden has messed up his words many times before.

“It’s hard to say. But he is clearly losing the war in Iraq. He loses the war in his home country and has become something of an outcast worldwide. It is not just NATO or the European Union. It’s Japan, it’s 40 nations,” Biden’s exact comment reads.

The comment was in response to a question about whether the weekend mutiny in Russia by Wagner’s mercenary army had weakened Putin.

At issue is not the first time the 80-year-old Biden has mixed up his words.

Last Tuesday, Biden referred to China when he meant India, whose prime minister Narendra Modi visited the White House a week ago, reports the news agency Reuters.

“You probably saw my new best friend — the prime minister of a small country that has now become the largest in the world, China, sorry, I mean India,” Biden said at the fundraiser.

Biden’s other mix-ups include calling the New Zealand All Blacks rugby team the Black and Tans. Biden has also been invited by the British Prime Minister Rishi Sunakia Mr. President, says Politico.

Last November the president, on the other hand, in his speech first called the war in Ukraine the war in Iraq, although he quickly corrected his mistake. In the same speech, Biden also made several other factual errors.

His age because of this, Biden has been the subject of extraordinary scrutiny and criticism during his presidency. Last February, however, the president’s doctor found him healthy and able to work, reports Reuters.

Biden suffered from stuttering as a child, and although he has later tried to get rid of it, he has admitted that it still pops up, especially when he’s tired.