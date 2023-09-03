Cairo (dpa)

The temporary committee in charge of managing the affairs of the Egyptian club, Zamalek, announced that it has opened the door to receiving applications for candidates to elect the club’s board of directors, starting from Monday and for a period of 7 days.

Zamalek stated, in an official statement, that the temporary committee called for the election of a new board of directors, after the resignation of the previous board headed by Mortada Mansour.

He added that an invitation was sent to the general assembly to elect a new board of directors on October 20, in accordance with the provisions of the Sports Law of 2017 and the club’s bylaws.