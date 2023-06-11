Protecting the population of the districts most vulnerable to forest fires is the objective of the territorial emergency plan in which, initially, La Parroquia (La Tova), Rincón de los Carranzas (Zarcilla de Ramos) and Campo López have been included. (Carrasquilla). The acting Councilor for Emergencies, Isabel Casalduero, told LA VERDAD, who explained that this system is innovative in the Spanish emergency planning model. Its objective is to improve the security conditions and self-protection capacities of the residents who reside in these small urban centers far from the city and surrounded by mountains.

According to the mayor, the characteristics of each one of these councils have been analyzed in depth, the risks and the means and resources available to them in the event of a forest fire, the systems and procedures for warning the population have been identified and It has planned an organizational structure for the measures to protect residents for their confinement or evacuation, as the case may be.

These districts in the north of the municipality have in common that they are very close to a forest mass and, although there are farmlands that would serve as firebreaks, they can be isolated by the flames at any given time.

He affirmed that it is necessary for this model to be extended to all the urban centers of districts, regardless of their degree of vulnerability, due to the uniqueness of the municipality, given its territorial breadth, its population dispersion and its catalog of risks.

According to the mayor, there are points with a closed forest mass and difficult to access in case of fire, so it is necessary to continue advancing in the creation of firebreaks. Due to the rains of the last few weeks, there will be a late reflowering and that exuberant and more grown flora would mean an “increase in fuel” in the event of a forest fire. Special attention must also be paid to ditches due to the ease with which a fire can spread due to their proximity to scrub areas.

This district plan is included in the Lorca municipal emergency plan for forest fires (Infolor), which was approved by the regional Civil Protection commission and is already in force. Casalduero recalled that the municipality is classified as having a high risk of forest fires in the Infomur regional plan. Among the most outstanding aspects of the local plan is the study of risk areas and the determination of support infrastructures to reduce the area affected by fire, such as fire breaks, water supply points such as tanks or extinguishing pools, hydrants or pools. irrigation. Also areas for helicopter landing.

The aim is to guarantee access to the fire quickly and safely using land means, ensure the availability of water resources and establish a surveillance network to provide early warning of the start of the fire.